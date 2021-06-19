Short Interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Declines By 13.4%

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

NYSE IR traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 4,236,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,604. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

