Short Interest in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expands By 20.2%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 899,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 748,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $197.13 on Friday. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $163.50 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

