Short Interest in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Increases By 18.7%

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 591,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 498,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NFBK stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The stock had a trading volume of 557,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $813.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.74%.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,544,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

