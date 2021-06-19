Short Interest in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) Drops By 15.6%

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 120,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ocwen Financial by 13,385.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OCN stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 119,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33, a current ratio of 14.69 and a quick ratio of 14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $207.59 million during the quarter.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

