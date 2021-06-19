Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expands By 18.8%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.
In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,147. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.