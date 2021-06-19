Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expands By 18.8%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover bought 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,029,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,147. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.