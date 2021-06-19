Short Interest in Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Decreases By 13.4%

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS SDRLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 330,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,038. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.40. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

