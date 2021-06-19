Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Increases By 26.3%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBRKF opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

