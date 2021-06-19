Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Increases By 26.3%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SBRKF opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.38.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
