Short Interest in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Grows By 18.7%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $47,228,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after buying an additional 1,305,139 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 1,275,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $22,106,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after buying an additional 1,111,690 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

