Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Declines By 17.4%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 13th total of 164,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taoping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taoping during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Taoping during the first quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taoping during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Taoping by 362.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TAOP opened at $4.72 on Friday. Taoping has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

