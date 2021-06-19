Short Interest in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Decreases By 18.0%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 522,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

TGS opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.