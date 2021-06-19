Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Rises By 21.6%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

