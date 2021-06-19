Short Interest in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Rises By 21.6%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.49.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.
