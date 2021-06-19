Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Rises By 18.4%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,894,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 714,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NFJ stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. 214,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

