Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Rises By 22.7%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

YUM opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.74. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

