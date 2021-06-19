Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of SMMNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,424. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

