Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Jun 19th, 2021

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

ETR SHL opened at €49.99 ($58.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.20. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

