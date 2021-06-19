Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.57 ($60.67).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

ETR SHL opened at €49.99 ($58.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.20. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 52 week high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.