Simple Software Solutions Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0611 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 24% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $175,119.48 and approximately $7.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,866,379 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

