Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

SSD stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.06. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

