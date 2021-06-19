Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 72,800 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 1.57% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $10,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI opened at $13.36 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

