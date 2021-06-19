Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 213.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,288 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $11,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at 20.75 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 13.79 and a 52 week high of 21.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

