Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $8 Million Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 19.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 537,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 226,284 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,692,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $15.18 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

