Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $593.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -296.77 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.18. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $596.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

