Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 12,155 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,155 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $12,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

