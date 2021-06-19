Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 39,060 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,060 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

