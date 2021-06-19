Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sixt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €118.80 ($139.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €119.20. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

