SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.04

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 8649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

