SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.30 Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SLG stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

