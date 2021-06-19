Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,040. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $79,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,007 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 19,438,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,156,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,531 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Slack Technologies by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,883,000 after buying an additional 7,590,442 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

