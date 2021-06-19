Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

