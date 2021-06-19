Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of SWBI stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $23.62.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.