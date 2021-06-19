Smoothy Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.61 million and $542,165.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058562 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00183556 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,982.77 or 1.00160379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.99 or 0.00862878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

