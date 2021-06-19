Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 753,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,990,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 126,095 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SQM traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 2,721,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,299. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

