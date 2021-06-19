Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Position Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,370 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,435,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,954,000.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

