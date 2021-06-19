Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.45. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

