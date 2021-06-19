Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Matthew O. Siegel Sells 144,432 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SONO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.72.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
