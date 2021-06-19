Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Matthew O. Siegel Sells 144,432 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SONO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

