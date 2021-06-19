Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.38 million.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 312,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,721. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,488 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $47,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,204 shares of company stock worth $2,040,435 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.