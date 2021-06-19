Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 281,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,190. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,991,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after acquiring an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

