Spectrum Market Cap Reaches $23,176.62 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $23,176.62 and approximately $4,843.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00429325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

