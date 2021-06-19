SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.14. SPI Energy shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,522,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SPI Energy in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

