SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,083,173.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,639. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWTX opened at $80.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

