Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.27.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.11. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -171.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $108,399.96. Insiders sold a total of 198,297 shares of company stock worth $12,551,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.