ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

