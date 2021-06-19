ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 589,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,169,000 after acquiring an additional 308,899 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 48,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

