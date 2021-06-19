ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

