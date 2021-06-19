Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $126,136.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00428676 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003745 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017161 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001395 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002018 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,256,485 coins and its circulating supply is 117,717,448 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

