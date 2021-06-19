Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.340-3.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steel Dynamics also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.34-3.38 EPS.

Shares of STLD opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.70.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.