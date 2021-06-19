Step Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 51.1% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00137640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00180879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,812.77 or 1.00459745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

