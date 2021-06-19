Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $58.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.24. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,845,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,716,000 after buying an additional 537,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,193,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 40.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,530,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 407.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after buying an additional 768,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.