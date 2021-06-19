STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Head-To-Head Survey

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for STMicroelectronics and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 4 9 0 2.69 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.23%. Given STMicroelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of GSI Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 35.3% of GSI Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 11.61% 16.00% 9.26% GSI Technology -77.55% -26.63% -23.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and GSI Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 3.21 $1.11 billion $1.21 29.71 GSI Technology $27.73 million 4.71 -$21.50 million N/A N/A

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats GSI Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. Its products are used in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment; military and aerospace applications, such as radar and guidance systems and satellites; professional audio applications comprising sound mixing systems; test and measurement applications, consisting of high-speed testers; and automotive applications such as smart cruise control; and medical applications, including ultrasound and CAT scan equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

