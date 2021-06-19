Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 35,233 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,379% compared to the average volume of 2,382 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

