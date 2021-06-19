Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Grocery Outlet Call Options (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 17,132 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,970% compared to the average volume of 558 call options.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $148,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $924,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,430 shares of company stock worth $9,407,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $221,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

