StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 6,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $62.92 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
