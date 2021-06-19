StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway Sells 6,000 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $62.92 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 98,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

